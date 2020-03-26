South Jersey flipped flopped again from wet to dry Thursday. Will it continue into the weekend? Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the full weekend outlook, starting with a little rain Friday.
WATCH: Weather flips back to dry Thursday, will it flip to wet Friday?
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
