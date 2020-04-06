Temperatures stay warm for much of the week but Meteorologist Joe Martucci has rain in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Joe explains how wet it'll actually be.
WATCH: Weather stays warm, but turns wetter. How wet will it be?
