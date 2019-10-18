Windy day in South Jersey

South Jersey found itself under a wind advisory — and briefly a high wind warning — Thursday. Wind guests reached 45 mph on the mainland and 59 mph at the shore. To see how we’ll fair Friday, check out Joe Martucci’s forecast on C6.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Today will be the day the winds calm down, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. The first half of the weekend will be quiet but some tropical moisture will work in later. Joe explains what you should see. 

