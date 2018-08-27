Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection of Tilton Road and Jackson Avenue in Northfield due to a water main break at 10:15 a.m., according to Atlantic County.
The westbound lane of Tilton Road is reduced to one lane at this time. Drivers may experience delays and are asked to seek alternate routes, according to the county.
Police and public work crews are on the scene.
