SOMERS POINT — A water quality advisory is in effect for the Municipal Beach Park on Bay Avenue, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's website.

Swimming advisories warn the public of unhealthy water conditions and additional sampling is conducted until water quality results are again within the standard.

Samples taken at 180 ocean and 35 bay monitoring stations and are tested for Enterococci, which is found in human and animal fecal matter, according to the NJDEP.

Beaches are only closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard.

