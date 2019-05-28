A waterspout was reported in Fortescue and scattered damage reports filled South Jersey as an active evening of weather moved through the area.
A storm with rotation developed in Salem County in the 7 p.m. hour. Enough rotation was seen on radar to prompt a tornado warning, just as it crossed into Cumberland County at 7:59 p.m. Damage reports from Cedarville, southeast to Fortuescue, were reported into the National Weather Service.
In Cedarville, just after 8 p.m. "EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTS NUMEROUUS TREES DOWN WEST OF BRIDGETON IN THE AREA OF ROADSTOWN ROAD AND RANDOLPH ROAD".
A few minutes later, at 8:20 p.m., also in Cedarville "MULTIPLE TREES AND POWER LINES DOWN..."
A water spout was then recorded just offshore of Fortescue, by the Bonanza II charter boat.
Rotation was reported on radar all the way through its journey through the county. The National Weather Service said that they will attempt to send a team out to survey damage.
Elsewhere in the region, hail BB gun pellet sized hail fell in Villas. Small hail also fell near Bidwell Creek in Goshen. That storm was under a severe thunderstorm warning, not a tornado warning.
Rainfall totals were generally held to under a half of inch in Cumberland and Cape May counties, where the strong storms were. The fast moving nature of the rain limited amounts. Still, very localized areas of roadway flooding were likely around.
Atlantic and southern Ocean counties escaped the brunt of the storm's fury. Some light rain fell in Atlantic County, on the outskirts of the cells.
The risk for severe weather was covered throughout the day. The Press had explained the risk for severe storms early in the morning. The Storm Prediction Center also put South Jersey in a "slight" risk, or a level 2 of 5 risk, for severe weather.
Severe weather will be possible again late on Wednesday. Between 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. a line of storms threaten to move through.
