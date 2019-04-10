The Press of Atlantic City collected 13 New Jersey Press Association (NJPA) awards, ranging from photography to local sports coverage to weather and more.
The NJPAs are given out each year, and were created to honor excellence in all aspects of newspaper reporting and design.
Two first place, seven second place and four third place awards were earned by the staffed, dedicated to serving South Jersey. The Press would like to extend its thanks to the reader and viewership, who continues to drive the staff to achieve even higher standards.
Craig Matthews, staff photographer, collected the most singular awards, with three. However, this would all not be possible with the entire newsroom staff, as well as collagues in the sales, pre-press and support departments.
Below is the list of all the awards that were won for 2018.
1st Place
Reporting and Writing: Local Sports Coverage
The Press' sports staff
Innovation Award: The Weather Center
Mike DellaVecchia - Digital Manager
2nd Place
Sports Page Design Portfolio: Letter-perfect // Similar Paths for Foles...// Triple-Double Trouble // City of Champions // Humility plus ability
Business and Financial Writing Portfolio: 2 Ways to Open // Straub still doing A.C. // Sports Bets a go
Robert P. Kelly Award - New Journalist: Orange slices of potential // Texas by the ocean // Who is A.C. Mayor Gilliam?
Local News Coverage: October 5-9, 2019
Staff
Best Multimedia Element: On The Road with Joe
Best Video: EHT home gifted to Navy Vet
Best Portrait: Similarly special players
3rd Place
Special Issue-In Paper: Honoring Our Veterans
Staff
Best Web Project: On The Road with Joe
Best Contemporary Issues photo: Falling through Medicare's net
Best Feature Picture Story: A sea of cosmos
The award recipients will be honored at the NJPA awards dinner in April in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). Our sister publication, Atlantic City Weekly won 9 awards in 2018.
