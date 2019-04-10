NJPA

Our 2018 New Jersey Press Association Winners!

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

The Press of Atlantic City collected 13 New Jersey Press Association (NJPA) awards, ranging from photography to local sports coverage to weather and more. 

The NJPAs are given out each year, and were created to honor excellence in all aspects of newspaper reporting and design.

Two first place, seven second place and four third place awards were earned by the staffed, dedicated to serving South Jersey. The Press would like to extend its thanks to the reader and viewership, who continues to drive the staff to achieve even higher standards.

Craig Matthews, staff photographer, collected the most singular awards, with three. However, this would all not be possible with the entire newsroom staff, as well as collagues in the sales, pre-press and support departments. 

Below is the list of all the awards that were won for 2018.

1st Place

Reporting and Writing: Local Sports Coverage

The Press' sports staff

Innovation Award: The Weather Center

Meteorologist Joe Martucci

Mike DellaVecchia - Digital Manager

2nd Place

Sports Page Design Portfolio: Letter-perfect // Similar Paths for Foles...// Triple-Double Trouble // City of Champions // Humility plus ability

Gail Wilson - Presentation Editor 

Business and Financial Writing Portfolio: 2 Ways to Open // Straub still doing A.C. // Sports Bets a go

David Danzis - Staff Writer

Robert P. Kelly Award - New Journalist: Orange slices of potential // Texas by the ocean // Who is A.C. Mayor Gilliam?

Avalon Zoppo - Staff Writer

Local News Coverage: October 5-9, 2019

Staff

Best Multimedia Element: On The Road with Joe

Krishna Mathias - Graphics Artist

Best Video: EHT home gifted to Navy Vet

Lauren Carroll - Staff Writer

Best Portrait: Similarly special players

Craig Matthews - Staff Photographer

3rd Place

Special Issue-In Paper: Honoring Our Veterans

Staff

Best Web Project: On The Road with Joe

Meteorologist Joe Martucci

Best Contemporary Issues photo: Falling through Medicare's net

Craig Matthews - Staff Photographer

Best Feature Picture Story: A sea of cosmos

Craig Matthews - Staff Photographer

The award recipients will be honored at the NJPA awards dinner in April in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). Our sister publication, Atlantic City Weekly won 9 awards in 2018.

