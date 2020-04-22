A frost advisory will be in effect Thursday morning. Then, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we'll have a long lasting rain maker finish off the week. Joe has the timing and the full extended forecast from a sun drenched Smithville.
WEATHER: April 22 Evening Forecast from Smithville
