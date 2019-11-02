After two weeks dealing with two 1-inch-plus rain events, multiple rounds of coastal flooding and occasions of gusts over 50 mph, it will be a much-enjoyed break in the active weather for the next seven days.
We’ll start off with Saturday morning. For the mainland, the growing season is now over. Though, of course, some of you may still have some plants or vegetables planted around your shore home. Temperatures went according to plan, staying around 30 to 32 west of the Garden State Parkway. It was 32-35 along the Parkway and east to the bays, with the shore around 40.
WHARTON STATE FOREST — Walking around the largest tract of land in the New Jersey State Park…
Let’s turn to Sunday morning which, I hope, you didn’t wake up early from the change of time. Whether it was an extra hour of sleep or an extra hour of staying out all night, the weather is a definite sign of the times. A cold front passed overnight, reinforcing the crisp air.
Temperatures will start in the mid-30s to mid-40s early in the morning, only rising to the low to mid-50s during the afternoon. That will be 5 degrees below average. It’ll be a decent day outside, though if you will be inside all day in the heat, I won’t blame you. You’ll likely noticed a savings on your October heating bill, as the final October numbers are coming in. October wound up 4 to 5 degrees above average in much of the region.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — While October brings people to farms for hayrides, pumpkin patches and…
Sunday night will be very similar to Friday night. The clear sky and calm wind will make temperatures drop like a rock. We’ll be in the 40s very quickly after dark, and the mainland will be in the 30s by midnight. Come Monday morning, you’ll need the winter coat heading out the door. It’ll will be around 30 on the mainland, with the shore even in the upper 30s.
Monday will play out similar to the weekend, with lots of sunshine and dry air and a lack of strong winds. It’ll be a comfortable day for November standards. We’ll actually get into a warmup Tuesday, courtesy of a southwest wind around a departing high pressure. So, it’ll be 60s for highs across the region.
Wednesday and Thursday will look alike. The mornings will start in the 40s. The sunshine will bring temperatures up to average, the mid- to upper 50s.
The weekend will feature our most interesting weather of this period. A storm system from the Gulf of Mexico will try to connect with a piece of arctic energy in New England, with a potent, arctic high pressure in tow.
It’s a little far out to say if we see rain. What we do know, though, is that next weekend will feel like winter. Expect 40s for highs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.