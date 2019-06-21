Whether it will be the beach, pool, BBQ, outdoor work or you just want to go for a walk, this weekend will be perfect for all summer outdoor activities, as a high pressure settles in for the weekend.
It'll be a wonderful start to the day. Temperatures will be comfortable and free of humidity, starting in the upper 50s to low 60s. You'll see plenty of sun when it rises, our first day after the summer solstice.
High pressure will continue to fill in from the Great Lakes states, giving us a northwesterly flow. With low humidity, the sun will be free to heat temperatures quickly as it mixes with fair weather clouds. We'll be near 80 degrees by noon, where we'll stay for the rest of the afternoon.
We'll keep that clear sky into the night. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s pretty quickly. That'll be perfect for a cookout, but you'll probably want a light layer on if you're staying out into the night. Come Sunday at sunrise, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. That will actually be about 10 degrees below average for the mainland.
On Sunday, we'll keep the good times rolling. Lots of sunshine will look down on South Jersey. The sun will warm things up again quickly, but our generally northwesterly flow will moderate our temperatures from being too hot. The afternoon will sit in the mid-80s, even at the shore.
The past couple of weekends have had the shore stay on the cooler side (but mostly dry) with a sea-breeze, but not this time. As a result, I'd venture to say this will be the most comfortable one yet, which says a lot given how dry our shore weekends have been.
As we flip the page into the new week, the dew points will rise, though the temperatures will stay the same. A weak ridge of high pressure will anchor itself in the Southeast. That'll give us a southwesterly wind pretty much throughout the week. Unlike this past week, this one will be a pretty easy forecast. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s, with overnight lows at 65-75 (you'll want the air conditioner on if you have it).
The one system to watch is Monday night into Tuesday. We'll likely have periods of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Then, we'll see scattered p.m. storms Tuesday associated with a cold front. There will be some potential for severe weather. Otherwise we're dry, save for an isolated rain shower early Thursday.
