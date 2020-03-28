It’ll take a little bit, but warm spring and some sunshine will spread through the area Sunday, with 70s likely in spots. The rest of March will then go out quietly, with a nearby coastal storm to kick off April on Wednesday.
We’ll enter Sunday pretty much the same way we left Saturday — gloomy and gray. Only the rain will be out, though drizzle and fog will be present. Temperatures will be around 50 degrees to kick off the day.
While at ground level, the weather will look the same as Saturday, but there will be differences aloft. About 5,000 feet up, a warm front will be well to the north of us. There will be plenty of warm air there. However, the surface warm front will sit on the other side of the Delaware Bay, loaded with warm air. It’s just the onshore winds that will cap our temperatures at first.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
Eventually, that fog and drizzle will give way to some sun and T-shirt weather. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the surface warm front will lift through. Where it goes first, like in Cumberland and Cape May counties, you’ll see a spike into the 70s quickly inland and remain that way for the afternoon.
However, a travel up the Garden State Parkway to Stafford Township will not see that spike until 4 p.m. Plus, given how late in the day it will be, we’ll only expect 60s for highs there. All of the shore locations will be around 60.
Either way, you’ll still have plenty of dry time for a stroll around the neighborhood or work on an outdoor project. Average high temperatures are 55-60 this time of year anyway.
Showers or thunderstorms will flare up in Maryland and Pennsylvania during the late afternoon, then push eastward. They’ll become more isolated as they get into South Jersey.
However, one or two cannot be ruled out after 6 p.m. That will last until around 10 p.m. Temperatures will slide into the 60s everywhere.
After midnight, we’ll fall into the 50s. It’ll be a beautiful night to leave the windows open. Low temperatures Monday morning will be around 50 degrees.
Monday will then have a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front associated with a low-pressure system moving through New England will pass midday. Showers should hold to our northwest, so anticipate a dry day. Winds will switch from the south to the northwest during the day. Highs will remain on the mild side in the 60s, a beautiful day for the windows open. A sign that solid stretches of comfortable weather will be on the way soon.
A storm will go off the South Carolina coast and move northeastward. Clouds from the storm will spread over the region. However, it will be a dry day for us. Winds will flip to the easterly direction, capping out high temperatures in the 50s, light jacket territory.
Expect some showers Tuesday night to Wednesday, with it driest in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties. The coastal storm will just clip us.
