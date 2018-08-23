It will be nothing but high pressure and dry times for our second to last weekend of the summer season, in the midst of the longest dry streak since the middle of June for many.
High pressure meanders into South Jersey on Thursday and locks in through the weekend. Dry w…
Let me just give you an idea of how crisp of a day Thursday was. Dew points in South Jersey started in the low 60s early. That's "a touch humid" on the scale. Then, as the sun came up, we were able to mix out the atmosphere of the excess moisture. This brought dew points down into the 50s! According to the New Jersey State Climatologist's Office, Egg Harbor Township dropped down to as low as 43 at the time of writing. This has to be taken with a grain of salt. However, if true, that is the lowest reading there since July 8. Wow.
Back to what's happening this weekend, though. There is little change in the forecast. Loads of sunshine will carry trough our day on Friday as high pressure moves into the Midwest. The only caveat are patches of fog early Friday morning. Temperatures remain on the seasonable side, with another very crisp day in the air. Shades of September is what I'll continue to call it. Highs will be on either side of 80 with a southeast wind. Water temperatures continue to stay mild and rip current risks will remain on the lower side.
Friday night will then be very similar to Thursday night. Plenty of stars will fill the sky with cloud cover non-existent. Temperatures fall through the 70s during the evening, making it perfect for however you'd like to kick off the weekend. I will say, though, that nighttime swims will probably be cold. As we go into Saturday morning, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50 in the Pine Barrens to the upper 60s along the shore.
Saturday then will carry a repeat performance of Friday. Highs stay around 80 degrees with a southeast wind. There will be patches of fog early in the day. We will plenty of morning sunshine. Then, a few pop-up clouds will mix in for the afternoon. We'll call it partly sunny for the afternoon.
If you like a little more heat in your weekend, you'll have it on Sunday. High pressure that is in the Midwest on Friday will be absorbed into a large ridge of high pressure out in the Atlantic Ocean. This will then flip our wind direction to the southwest. This will put temperatures into the upper 80s on the Mainland, with the shore in the low 80s. You'll notice a bit of the humidity, too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.