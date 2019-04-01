The key ingredients for wildfires are gusty winds, low humidity and dry grass, leaves and debris that cover the forest floor.
According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, wildfire conditions are favorable on windy days, with low humidity and dry leaves and debris.
Monday's weather will be favorable for potential forest fires.
A pair of cold fronts passed through over the past 24 hours. That has brought gusty conditions on Monday morning, with many sites in the New Jersey Fire Monitoring Console above 20 mph during the morning. Winds will weaken during the afternoon.
On a positive note, the past twenty-four hours saw spotty rain showers. This will keep fuel moisture levels in the region on the higher side.
However, during the afternoon, the full sunshine will help lower humidity values to between 20 and 40 percent. If the gusts stay elevated into the afternoon, a red flag warning may need to be issued, the National Weather Service said in their forecast discussion Monday morning.
The humidity of June, July and August is good for keeping wildfires suppressed, but July and August still keep the New Jersey Forest Fire Service busy with wildfires, and it's only partially because of the weather.
"More people are in the forest during this time, leading to a higher risk of human-induced wildfires. In addition, the root system is dried out, so you essentially have fires burning underground," Bill Donnelly, Division C Warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, said.
