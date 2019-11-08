Cold Weather

A roller coaster ride of temperatures over the next seven days will have it feeling like winter to fall then back to winter again.

I like to call this “late-fall” weather. The seasonable days will require a light jacket, even in the sunshine, and the car might need to heat up in the morning. Shots of winter will continue to necessitate a heavier jacket.

Temperatures were already at or below 32 on the mainland by 7 p.m. Friday.

That head start will allow for Saturday morning lows well into the 20s in places like Vineland and Egg Harbor City. Even the shore will hover around the freezing mark, the first widespread morning it’s that cold.

High pressure will continue to belly itself into the region from the west.

The weaker pressure gradient will mean weaker winds for the day. On one hand, that means there will be a slight bump in temperatures. On the other hand, the heart of the cold air will settle in.

They will cancel each other out. Under plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will again top out in the mid-40s and sit about a dozen degrees below average.

Winds will turn to the south overnight. While light, it’ll make overnight low temperatures about 10 degrees milder than Friday night. Temperatures will fall through the 40s quickly and then slowly slide through the 30s. Expect coat weather again.

The continuing south wind will pump temperatures up to seasonable Sunday.

It’ll be a very nice day, and the more comfortable weekend day, for outdoor projects like raking the leaves, or perhaps spending the day at the shops in Smithville. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

We’ll complete our turnaround back to seasonable Sunday night. Lows will sit around 40 on the mainland and the mid-40s by Monday.

Any outdoor Veterans Day services will be pleasurable for November’s standards. Afternoon highs will be around 60, slightly cooler by the sea, where water temperatures are generally in the 50s.

The second in the series of cold air outbreaks we’ve been eyeing will start Monday night. Clouds will thicken ahead of a cold front that won’t bring much moisture but plenty of arctic air behind it with a high pressure system.

Rain will likely begin after midnight, ending Tuesday morning. Winds will pick up as the rain ends, and again the cold air will try to change that rain to snow. I don’t believe that will happen, but expect a windy Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will likely fall, as the icy northerly wind blows. Temperatures should even fall throughout the day. The 50 degree “high” should come early in the morning, with 40s and 30s for much of the day in reality.

Wednesday and Thursday will be another two-day polar plunge. In fact, Wednesday could feature record cold.

