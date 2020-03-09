The MAAC College Basketball Tournament starts at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Tuesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci combines hoops and this warm spring weather with the extended forecast.
Breaking
top story
WEATHER: Hoops and the forecast ahead of the MAAC basketball Tournament
Most Popular
-
Mainland school officials bar those who traveled to affected countries or have COVID-19 symptoms
-
New Jersey may know about additional coronavirus cases Sunday
-
New Jersey announces fourth COVID-19 patient
-
Two more 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in New Jersey
-
Atlantic now a Second Amendment/Lawful Gun Owner County
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer and d…
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.