As long as high pressure does its job, South Jersey should undergo a four-day stretch of dry weather upcoming.
There can still be a shower around until 5 a.m. Thursday, as low pressure moves offshore from Wednesday’s activity.
It will be a balmy morning, with temperatures starting in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That is about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year and feeling more like early August than early June.
As northwesterly winds blow in around the departing low pressure, the humidity will take a tumble. Cloud cover will still be present during the morning. However, that will transition to a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. High pressure will start to fill in from the northwest. Barring high pressure taking its sweet time into the area, we will be dry. However, I’d throw in a 15% risk for an afternoon shower or storm. Overall, you can bank on a dry day.
High temperatures will be 80-85 degrees, even at the shore — a comfortable summer day!
The evening will see temperatures fall through the 70s, a perfect night for grilling outside or maybe even hopping in the pool if you have one. Under a clear sky, temperatures will bottom out at or just above 60 on Friday morning.
We’ll group Friday and Saturday into a pair for the forecast, since they will both be about the same. Overall, it will be sunny, not humid and seasonable. A ridge of high pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will situate itself to the north of us. Usually for us, ridges are bringing in the heat, but not this time. Northeast winds will promote temperatures in the upper 70s out on the mainland. The shore, with the onshore flow, will be in the low to mid-70s. Both nights will feature a moonlit sky with lows 55-65. Overall, it will be spot on for early June.
Sunday will be the second time in the forecast that can be dry, as long as high pressure does its job. A potent storm system will be bubbling in from the mid-South. High pressure squashes all of this away from us.
However, a weaker high pressure would allow the rain to seep in for the latter parts of the day.
However, I will go with a dry forecast.
Morning sun will be replaced by afternoon clouds. I don’t doubt that rain falls at night, though. Temperatures stay seasonable on the southeast wind, giving this weekend a B+ in my book.
