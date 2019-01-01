Divers who ran into the chilly Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday didn’t need much recovery time this year as a warm New Year’s Day had people celebrating outdoors.
Even though the water held a chill at 45 degrees, air temperatures in the low 60s brought out more crowds to polar plunges in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Margate and Ocean City, a stark contrast to last year’s freezing conditions that caused several event cancellations and postponements.
“The weather was unbelievable, the ocean was big and it wasn’t outrageously cold,” said new Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson. “People actually turned around and went back in.”