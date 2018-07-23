Atlantic City Walk
Tuesday’s Atlantic City Community Walk and Cookout has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, which sponsors the weekly walks along with the Atlantic City Police Department and the Coalition for a Safe Community, announced the cancellation on Twitter.

For the past five years, community leaders and law enforcement have joined to walk through Atlantic City’s Stanley Holmes Village and surrounding neighborhoods in an effort to connect with residents.

The Community Walks will resume July 31.

— Lauren Carroll

