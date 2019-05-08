A near repeat performance of Wednesday’s weather will arrive Thursday. That won’t be the only deja vu, either. The weekend will feel awfully similar to last weekend, as we go into Mother’s Day.
April showers bring May flowers, but does April heat bring a May treat?
Temperatures will start in the 50s Thursday. Instead of northeast winds, the wind direction will change ever so slightly to the east and southeast. Does it make much of a difference? Not really.
A good deal of cloud cover will be present throughout the day, with pockets of sunshine here and there. In terms of rain, the only precipitation I see would be areas of drizzle Thursday afternoon, common with southeast winds. Beyond that, if you see a shower, you’ll be on the short end of the stick, as most will stay dry. Afternoon high temperatures will generally range from 60-65 degrees.
A warm front will lift north Thursday night, bringing with it summerlike weather. I would not rule out a shower after midnight, but again, most places will be dry. Expect a mostly cloudy sky otherwise, with a morning low near 60 degrees. It will be a nice night to have the windows open for nonallergy sufferers.
A mix of sun and clouds will then finish off the week. With southerly winds blowing, the farther from the water you are, the better shot of seeing 80 degrees you will have. From Atlantic City International Airport to Estell Manor to Millville and northwest will likely get there. The rest of the mainland will be in the 70s, staying in the 60s at the shore.
Any storms would come from a new cold front that will be to the west. However, it does not look to pass overnight. If you have outdoor plans, you could bank on a dry day, but I believe isolated showers/storms would be around.
The evening will likely be dry, but hit-or-miss showers will be present with the cold front after midnight Friday night. So bring the umbrella if you will be out late.
The weekend forecast again looks to be a half-and-half one. Saturday should wind up the wetter of the two days. That being said, this will be determined on where our cold front will set up, as rain will ride along it. I’m confident those north of the Atlantic City Expressway will be dry. However, the shower risk rises south of there. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans yet, though.
Mother’s Day will definitely see rain. However, I do not anticipate a washout for Mom, and you may even be able to squeeze in an outdoor brunch. The driest period will be in the morning.
