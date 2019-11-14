Temperatures will be back to seasonable Friday. While it’ll be a pretty quiet day, a stormy setup will develop this weekend and last into the first half of next week. Strong winds, some rain and coastal flooding will be on the way.
This week’s shot of snow and historic cold prompted Code Blue alerts Tuesday and Wednesday n…
On Friday, there will be the potential for a rain shower or two through 7 a.m., mainly in Cape May County or anywhere at the shore.
If any of this falls in Cumberland County or west of the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic and Ocean counties, there will be the potential for a light wintry mix, with no accumulation, but that would be it.
More than likely, you’ll remember Friday for being a dry day and a seasonable one. A gentle northwest breeze will blow. We’ll see increasing sunshine on the drying wind, with afternoon highs reaching the low 50s.
A cold front will pass Friday evening. No real rain or even cloud cover will be expected. Only a change in the wind direction and airmass will occur.
Temperatures will fall pretty quickly through the 40s after dark, and it’ll be in the 30s by midnight. So, bring the coat out to kick off the weekend. Overnight, low temperatures will dip just below freezing on the mainland, with mid-30s at the shore.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
Saturday will be the dry day of the weekend. Any outdoor plans or work should be focused here. However, it will be brisk and chilly. On a northeast wind, sustained around 15 mph, high temperatures will only reach the mid-40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s throughout the day. Sky cover will be mostly sunny.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be possible, especially near Cape May.
Saturday evening will be dry, as clouds build in. Temperatures will be in the 30s, another winter jacket evening. Then, overnight, lows will range from the upper 20s out in Millville, working up to 40 near the coast.
The first of two coastal storms will impact the Sunday to early Monday time period. At the very least, expect a stiff northeast wind, rough surf and minor stage coastal flooding (move your car a block if you need to as the susceptible roads will have water on them).
A strong, polar high pressure in New England will do its best to wall off a strong coastal storm riding up the Southeastern coast.
Rain will be most likely in Cape May County, and I’d expect off and on showers. Out in Hammonton or Bridgeton, expect a cloudy, but dry Sunday into Monday morning, with varying levels of dryness in between.
AVALON — Want a quick way to find out whether your little slice of the New Jersey coast is l…
Monday afternoon through Tuesday looks dry, though with a good amount of cloud cover. Winds will pick back up Wednesday as another storm moves up the coast. With the lack of high pressure in place, widespread rain will be more likely here. Coastal flooding will be possible, too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.