The ups of Monday’s summery weather and bumps from Tuesday’s front slicing through the region will end Wednesday.
High pressure will build in dry and seasonable conditions for much of the rest of the week.
A sunny morning will take shape across the Garden State. Temperatures around sunrise will be in the low to mid-40s, about seasonable for this time of the year.
That seasonable theme will continue in the forecast.
A gentle northwest wind will blow as high pressure slides down from northern Quebec. The result will be plentiful sunshine, with just a couple of afternoon clouds.
Highs will be in the mid-60s on the mainland, with upper 50s at the shore.
The clear sky and lighter winds at night will promote quick cooling. Carry the winter jacket if you will be out at night.
The shore will be in the low 40s by Thursday night. However, on the mainland, it will be in the mid-30s.
Some frost will be likely in spots as we get the growing season underway, especially in places like Hammonton or Eagleswood Township.
Thursday will then see plentiful sunshine for most of the day. Temperatures will be a little slower to rise, given the southeast winds blowing over the upper 40s ocean water. So, by the afternoon, highs will range from 60 near the turnpike to the low 50s at the shore. Still, about seasonable.
An upper-level warm front will lift late in the day. Some clouds will be around by sunset, and clouds will continue to build overnight. We’ll get a milder night as a result. We’ll be in the mid-40s for lows.
Friday will start out with filtered sunshine. You’ll notice the breeze pick up. Sustained southerly winds around 20 mph will be likely. If you have any loose objects or small potted plants, make sure to protect them. This wind will also warm temperatures. I believe we’ll get near 70 north of the Black Horse Pike on the mainland, with low to mid-60s at the shore at south of the pike.
Rain will then develop during the afternoon or early evening. The rain will be present for a couple of hours as a cold front passes, ending during the pre-dawn hours Saturday.
A thunderstorm will be possible as well. The cold front will not do much to our temperatures. I believe many of us will enjoy the change. We’ll have dry air but warmer temperatures.
On a strong now westerly wind, highs have the potential to surge well into the 70s with sunshine. Even the shore should be in the 60s.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.