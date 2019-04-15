The strong storms and their impacts are over. Now, we can look ahead to seasonable spring weather as high pressure moves in.
First, let’s touch on Monday’s event. It was a potent line of thunderstorms. However, thankfully, only very localized areas of damage were sustained. Power was knocked out to many in Atlantic City, though. As expected, the storms did lose a little juice as they made their way toward the more stable shoreline.
Then, during the afternoon, very gusty winds came through, a little higher than thought. Still, issues were limited, with the most notable power outage in Mullica Township, where about 40 percent of customers were without power for a portion of the afternoon.
Turning ahead to the forecast, calmer weather will be in store. A large, southern high-pressure system will be responsible for the sunshine to start the morning. Winds will be from a westerly direction, with gusts around 25 mph. Given the wet Monday, though, the wildfire threat will not be high.
Instead, we’ll be treated to a comfortable spring day, with highs in the T-shirt weather category.
The only rain blip in the forecast for the remainder of the workweek will likely be Tuesday night. A warm front will lift through the region. It will touch off a few showers, mainly between midnight and dawn.
Totals, if you see any rain, will be limited. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 50s at night, settling in the upper 40s.
After thunderstorms brought power outages early Monday morning, high wind gusts continued in…
The warm front will then stall over us Wednesday. While I believe the rain showers will stay to the northern portion of the state, we will see a partly to mostly cloudy day. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on the mainland with the shore staying in the 50s.
The warm front will then cleanly lift north Wednesday night. This will set the stage for a pair of warm days. Thursday will start around 50, rising well above average on the mainland. The shores will stay in the low 60s. Either way, with a mostly sunny sky. It will feel nice.
The winds then pick up from the southwest for Friday. Sustained winds of 20 mph will be likely, with gusts in the 40s. Under a mostly sunny sky, we will rise up again to above-average levels.
It will be spring fever again to cap off the week.
A more unsettled weekend arrives, but it will not be a washout.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.