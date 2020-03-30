Though a shower or two will be around, you’ll remember the last day of March as more of a lamb than a lion. Going into the first day of April, don’t be fooled by the gray sky. A coastal storm will pass well offshore, making rain unlikely.
The low-pressure system responsible for the gloomy weekend will still influence our weather Tuesday (and for the rest of the week, actually). It has merged with another low-pressure system that was near the Great Lakes Monday and will be located offshore Tuesday.
As the two move together, their moisture and cloud cover will pivot back westward around its massive circulation.
That will mean the potential for a shower or two between 6 and 11 a.m. It won’t be everywhere, but if you will be going for a morning walk or have an outdoor project very sensitive to rain, push it until the afternoon. Temperatures will start out around 40 degrees as the sun rises.
Going into the afternoon, we will be dry, though sunshine will be hard to come by because of a damp, northeast wind. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees, about seven degrees below average for this time of the year. You’ll want a jacket.
Tuesday evening will be a cloudy one. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s. Then, after midnight, we’ll bottom out in the mid- to upper 30s. Temperature wise, March will wind up well above average and likely in the top five for warmest Marches in the 77-year weather history of Atlantic City International Airport.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
April Fools’ Day will be Wednesday. While the world we live in now might not feel real, we will, really, avoid a coastal storm. It will roll off the South Carolina coast. Typically, they turn the north. However, this prior weekend’s storm system will still be out there, blocking it from turning north.
The result will be a dry day, with a gently northeast breeze and a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cool again, around 50 degrees, thanks to a cold pool of air aloft. We’ll go a fourth year in a row without measurable precipitation at A.C. International.
Thursday and Friday will be a pair of similar days. Both will have a mix of sun and clouds. Both days will require the light jacket, typical for early April. Both days will be dry. The only difference will be that Thursday will have a strong northwesterly breeze, sustained around 15 mph.
The spring equinox will start at 11:49 p.m. Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere, the earlies…
To know why we’ll have a comfortable end to the week, we need to look to the Atlantic Ocean. Wednesday’s coastal storm that will have gone far away from us will spin into this past weekend’s storm system. They will hang around east of Bermuda, and we’ll be under their influence via the northerly wind.
Eventually, that’ll crawl on out for the weekend. High pressure will fill in for Saturday, which will be partly sunny and seasonable. Rain showers will be likely for part, but not all, of Sunday.
