To borrow from Aerosmith, the weather this week is the “Same Old Song and Dance,” as rounds of morning fog and sun are followed by some clouds and storms.
The only difference will be in the thermometer, which will top 90 degrees several times in the next couple of days.
Sunday will have a few areas of fog to start, though it shouldn’t be as widespread as in days past. Temperatures will start out in the summery 60s, perfect for a walk around the neighborhood with dad.
We continue to be under the influence of an upper-level low pressure system to our west. It’s weakening, but since it is still a low pressure system, you’re still dealing with some storminess.
However, whether it’s a round of golf, a cookout or a beach day, most to all of your day will be dry. There will just be isolated storms on the mainland after 11 a.m. If you will be outside there, just make sure you have a place to run inside to as a storm passes through. Storms could bring localized roadway flooding, as they move slowly.
Often during the spring and summer, you'll hear a Meteorologist say isolated, scattered or e…
The shore again likely will be dry. Temperatures will rise to around 80 on the shore, with mid-80s inland. The dew points will be fairly sticky, but not oppressive. A few heat indices will get to around 90.
Any storms will fizzle out by 10 p.m. Then, we’ll have a bit of clearing as temperatures slide into the 80s and 70s. If you’re up late Sunday, it’ll be nice to sit outside.
That upper level low pressure will exit out to sea Monday. Winds will turn more to the southwest. Compared to due south winds, which is what the weekend will have had, southwest are more of a land (hotter) breeze.
Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. You’ll want fans or the air conditioning on throughout both days. Both mornings will start out in the 65- to 70- degree range. The mainland afternoons will rise to the upper 80s or around 90, hottest on Tuesday. Shore highs will likely be midday around 80 before afternoon sea breezes cool it back to the 70s.
After noon, isolated storms will fire up. The shore could get in on the action. Given that coverage will be limited, though, I’d still spend time outside near the coast. If you’ll be outside on the mainland, carry water and wear a hat. A shower will be possible Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. We could slip in a dry day, too. The overnight showers will have passed by then.
We could be in enough high pressure to prevent those afternoon storms. Take all of the necessary cool down precautions. Mainland highs will be in the low 90s, feeling like 95 degrees in the middle of the day. Expect mid-80s at the coast.
Finally, Happy Father’s Day to all the South Jersey dads!
WATCH: 'Something in the Air' with Michael Chait, President, Greater Atlantic City Chamber
"The beach is our biggest asset", that's what Michael Chait said multiple times during the interview. That means weather is the primary factor in the business climate of the city.
(1:00) Meteorologist Joe Martucci first asks Chait, a Jersey guy through and through about his brief stint in Ohio, which Martucci calls Atlantic City west .
(3:17) The two then dive into what the Chamber does, how they've come together during COVID-19 and why having business members on the mainland and shore means different things to the bottom line, depending on the weather.
(10:04) Martucci asks Chait if Atlantic City has fully seen it's potential as an outdoor destination?
(16:00) Even though they're held inside, Chait says weather is "for sure" part of the conversation when attracting national conferences to the resort.
(18:28) Chait talks about his experiences on planning and weather management for the Atlantic City Air Show, and other outdoor events. Plus, can the Air Show happen in 2020, given the pandemic?
(22:57) There's a little weather geek in him, but it's Chait's commercial fisherman's brother that really gung ho about the weather. Chait then takes us through a unfortunate foggy journey near Long Beach Island.
(27:14) As Atlantic City continues to transition from primarily gaming to non-gaming revenue, Chait explains how weather will impact this, good and bad.
Catch new Something in the Air episodes the first and third Wednesday of the month at www.pressofac.com/weathercenter.
