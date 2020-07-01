10:26 p.m. - The last time Cape May County had at least golf ball sized hail was August 10, 2008, according to Iowa State University. That took place in Erma.
Expanding out, Cumberland County had two separate 1.75 inch or greater hailstone on May 22, 2014 in Woodruff and Millville, respectively.
8:31 p.m. - With 1.93 inches of rain, Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City broke the daily rainfall record of 0.87 inches, set back in 2016. Records at the marina go back to the 1870s.
7:20 p.m. - All flash flood warnings are now expired.
6:25 p.m. - The flash flood warning for Atlantic County is cancelled. However, the one that runs mostly in Cape May County is still in effect.
6:05 p.m. - Typically, New Jersey experiences small, around pea sized, hail.
However, bigger hail was reported in the region, including golf ball sized, 1.75 inch in diameter, hail in the Petersburg section of Upper Township at 3:40 p.m.
Marmora and Ocean City both reporting larger than pea sized hail. Ocean City saw 1 inch, nickle hail. A 49 mph wind gust was also registered. Meanwhile, Marmora saw 0.5 inch, marble, sized hail.
A list of hail sized to descriptions can be found here.
4:13 p.m. update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been allowed to expire.
Flash flood warnings do remain in effect, though.
4:05 p.m. update: A new flash flood warning is in place for parts of Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties through 8 p.m.
Areas of roadway and stream flooding will be possible with this.
Original update:
Parts of South Jersey can expect hail, roadway flooding and streams to rise above their banks.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cape May and Atlantic counties through 4:15 p.m.
In addition, a flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Atlantic County through 7:15 p.m.
Slow moving thunderstorms will continue to move through South Jersey into the evening. Additional flooding rains will be possible in Atlantic County into the evening, given the heavy rain seen already.
Elsewhere, sunshine is seen, with temperatures in the 80s.
