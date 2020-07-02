A slow moving cluster of thunderstorms Wednesday brought the largest hail in a dozen years to Cape May County, record rainfall in Atlantic City and flooding to the area.
Golf ball-sized hail fell in the Petersburg section of Upper Township around 3:40 p.m. Eamon Lawson captured the hail accumulating like snow outside his house in Petersburg. "I have never experienced anything like this," Tiffany Lawson, Eamon's mother, said.
Hail larger than 1-inch in diameter is considered "large" hail and dangerous enough to cause damage to homes and people.
The last time Cape May County had at least golf ball-sized hail was August 10, 2008 in Erma, according to Iowa State University
Cumberland County had two separate 1.75 inch or greater hailstones on May 22, 2014 in Upper Deerfield and Millville, respectively. No hail that size has been recorded in Atlantic City since 2006, the year Iowa State University began keeping records.
The hail focused along a corridor running from Estell Manor to Ocean City, and included multiple public reports. Ocean City saw hail the size of a quarter, with smaller hail elsewhere.
A closed low pressure system was responsible for creating the conditions for the hail. The colder than usual air aloft in the system, cut off from the jet stream, created the cold temperatures above the surface needed for the ice to develop.
The storms also brought flooding rains. Up to 6 inches of water was seen in parts of Brigantine. Scott Morgan, Emergency Manager for Upper Township reported flooding on Evergreen Drive in Seaville, something he has never witnessed before.
Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City reported a daily rainfall record of 1.95 inches obliterating the old record of 0.87 set in 2016. Records at the marina go back to the 1870s.
However, the largest rain total in South Jersey belonged to Estell Manor. A Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) station in the city, was drenched in 4.02 inches of rain. Other notable amounts included Woodbine (3.23 inches) and Galloway (2.62 inches).
The rain comes as the United States Drought Monitor placed Cape May County in "Abnormally Dry" conditions, a D0 rating Thursday. The information was first reported on the Something in the Air podcast Wednesday, before the release of the national report.
