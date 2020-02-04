Looking outside Wednesday you might think the weather is very similar to Tuesday. However, northeast winds will bring a much cooler day than the record highs seen Tuesday as the second of our four rain makers this week passes through.
Temperatures will be topsy turvy Wednesday. Typically, our high temperatures peak around 2 to 4 p.m. Not this day, though. Northeast winds after a cold front sagged south overnight means colder air and an attempt at drier air.
Expect temperatures to fall through the 40s during the morning, getting into the upper 30s during the afternoon. Rain will ride along a cold front, which will be situated in the Virginias.
Rain that falls will be largely confined to the morning and places south of Route 40.
It is entirely possible that Cape May will have showers, while Beach Haven West will be dry. Rainfall totals should max out around a quarter inch in our far most southerly locations — not a lot.
A cold front will then start to lift north as a warm front Wednesday evening.
Our overnight low temperatures should actually be right after dark, between 35 and 40 degrees, rising through the 40s overnight.
Between 7 and 9 p.m., rain will begin again from south to north. Rain showers will then fall throughout the night. Give yourself a little extra time on the roads, given the reduced visibility from the rain.
The warm front will fully clear around sunrise Thursday.
After that, we’ll be mostly dry through late morning. However, another shot of rain will ride right behind it. Expect a soaking rain for the midday until around rush hour. A strong southwest wind, sustained 15-20 mph, will put us back into the jacket-free 55- to 60-degree range for afternoon highs.
We’ll get another break for the early evening. Then, our finishing blow of rain will push through with a low pressure system. It will likely be a soaker all throughout the night. Pockets of roadway flooding will occur. While unlikely, the tropical origins of the air mass could spark up a thunderstorm, too.
The tap to the tropics will end Friday morning, when rain ends. Winds will flip from southerly to northwesterly and remain strong. The cold air advecting in might touch up an afternoon rain shower, but I’d go with a dry afternoon. You’ll need the winter jacket if you’ll be out all day. Temperatures will likely fall from the 50s into the 40s during the day.
Dry and cooler weather will then kick off the weekend Friday night into Saturday.
