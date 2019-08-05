Over this official first full week of August, a warm and humid air mass has settled in, leading to high temperatures near 90 degrees.
Moisture content in the air is very high, giving way to general discomfort when stepping outside.
That being said, heat indices, or what it actually feels like outside, will be in the mid-90s for Tuesday through Thursday.
Wednesday will most likely be the worst offender. So, avoid overexertion during this period and stay hydrated.
Fortunately by week’s end into the weekend, temperatures will decline and more pleasant conditions will return to South Jersey.
Taking it one day at a time, partly sunny skies rule much of the day Tuesday. In the afternoon, a few areas could potentially see a thunderstorm develop.
Possible storms Tuesday are not very promising, but it is worth a mention to be safe. Tuesday appears to trend mostly on the dry side.
It’s a typical summer setup, so keep an eye on a chance afternoon storm. High temperatures will rise to the mid- and upper 80s, with lows near 70 at night.
Thunderstorms are most favorable on Wednesday. There will be times of sun, but Wednesday offers more widespread storms.
Heavier showers are possible. Showers may begin early, but more pronounced storms will start to take shape later in the day. Certainly, you will need the umbrella for this midweek affair.
Expect highs in the upper 80s and dew points exceeding 70. Therefore, this will be an extremely hot and oppressive day.
A gradual clearing from storms will occur Thursday. But leftover showers can’t be completely ruled out in the pre-dawn hours. Once the sun rises, only a few clouds will be leftover. Thursday should be totally dry. High heat is still in play, so take it easy since temperatures will approach 90. When factoring in humidity, it will actually feel like the mid-90s.
Slightly cooler temperatures take over Friday under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday and Sunday look superb with much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s. And, overnight lows will dip into the mid-60s. Humidity will seriously drop, leading to a comfortable and bright weekend.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.