It’ll be deja vu Wednesday as high pressure and sunshine continue to splash down upon us.
A round of severe weather will be possible Thursday night, before a summer like Memorial Day weekend.
It will be a late-September-like morning in South Jersey with a mainly clear sky overnight.
The dry, high pressure means temperatures will fall quickly overnight. We’ll start the day in the upper 40s in most of the region, with a few lower temperatures in the Pine Barrens. The shore will be in the mid-50s.
As we go throughout the day, high pressure will sit directly overhead. Therefore, it will be an extremely comfortable day, and great for a walk, jog, run or anything else outdoors. High temperatures will generally be between 70-75 degrees, though the shore should cool into the 60s as winds turn to the south late.
Clouds will then build in Wednesday evening. It’ll be a pleasant evening.
However, from about 2 a.m. until the Thursday morning rush hour, isolated showers will be present. A piece of energy will pass through, prompting the showers. Totals will remain low, though.
So you may need the umbrella for the kids at the bus stop or if they will be walking to school, but that will be all for the day. The sky will clear out to partly sunny and temperatures will rise into the 70s again for the afternoon. Places like Vineland and Buena have a shot at cracking 80.
A more potent piece of energy will pass through Thursday night. This will actually be associated with the same low-pressure system that brought tornadoes and severe weather to the Southern Plains over the past couple of days. Severe weather will be in the realm of possibility for us, too.
In terms of timing, 9 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday looks likely for a line of showers and storms to come through. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main threats, but it’s only possible, as opposed to likely. While the overnight timing helps reduce the severe weather risk, the dynamics of the system look fairly supportive of severe weather.
Afterward, a strong northwest wind will blow the clouds and rain out.
We should have a nearly spotless blue sky Friday, with low humidity. It’ll be similar to the day Wednesday. However, it will be a bit warmer — fitting for the start of Memorial Day weekend — in the upper 70s on the mainland and around 70 at the shore.
The rest of the weekend still looks to grade out to a B.
Dry days will be surrounded by a few showers on Saturday and Sunday evening. Temperatures will hover around 70-75 at your town, with 80s inland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.