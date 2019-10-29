Wednesday’s weather will do its best impression of Tuesday’s with another cloudy, gray and drizzly day. Turning toward Halloween, confidence remains high on a mostly dry trick-or-treat time with a big cool-down expected for the weekend.
High pressure will continue to sit to the south of Nova Scotia. However, you likely didn’t notice with the gloomy and dreary weather.
In this case, high pressure, with its clockwise flow, is tapping into a pocket of low-level moisture in the open Atlantic, bringing it ashore.
The result will be a day just like Tuesday’s. We’ll see pockets on inland sunshine to start.
However, most of the day will see periods of drizzle, perhaps a shower and plenty of cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s, so it won’t be a raw day.
It also won’t be a day with much coastal flooding to worry about. Coming off Tuesday’s minor- to moderate-stage flooding, we’ll barely be in minor flood stage during the morning high tide.
Wednesday night will be an odd night in the sense that temperatures will bottom out during the evening, when it will be nice, window-open weather in the 50s. Then, southwesterly winds will kick in and slowly raise temperatures overnight.
My thoughts have not changed too much on the Halloween storm since the last column. Off and on rain will start during the morning, between 2 and 5 a.m. You’ll need an umbrella with that costume. Unless, of course, you dressed up as Mary Poppins, then you’ll be fine.
Between 9 and 11 a.m., a warm front will lift.
Rain will then largely taper down, and thus should begin some Halloween magic for the rest of the day.
The afternoon and evening should be dry and mostly cloudy, though windy. Sustained winds around 15-20 mph will be present with gusts in the 30s (maybe a good reason to give out bigger Halloween candy, so their bags won’t blow around in the wind).
If we do see a shower, it’ll be few and far between and most likely to happen away from the shore. Temperatures will peak in the low 70s on the mainland and the upper 60s at the shore. Some bonus news as well: No worrying about how to dress for the chill. Even in the evening, it’ll be in the 60s.
Just as soon as we flip the clock away from Halloween and into November, the rain will fall again. Expect a few hours of rain between 1 and 8 a.m. Friday as a pattern-busting cold front pushes through. Sustained winds should actually elevate to 20 to 25 mph.
While it’s unlikely a thunderstorm will occur, if it does, damaging wind gusts will become a concern.
Once that front sweeps through, cold air will rush in. Temperatures should actually fall from the 60s and into the 50s during the day. Crisp, autumn air will return as well.
Winds will flip to the northwest and be breezy throughout the day. Sunshine will be plentiful. During the evening, it’ll be an on-target start for the first weekend of the new month.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Clouds, drizzle and sprinkles
Pockets of drizzle and fog, some clearing late on the mainland.
Some sun to start. Otherwise, cloudy and damp with drizzle, mainly at the shiore.
Rain starts during the pre-dawn hours, lasting until late morning. Then, mostly to completely dry. Windy from the southwest.
Rain likely for a few hours between 1 and 8 a.m. Then, clearing out, breezy.
Plenty of sunshine
Mostly sunny and crisp.
Plenty of sunshine.
Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and sprinkles. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely.
Trick or Treat Forecast
Atlantic County
Absecon
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Atlantic City
Trunk or Treat is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Surf Stadium parking lot, Gardner’s Basin and Pop Lloyd Field.
The group is calling for volunteers to participate since the three sites had over 3,000 youth participate last year. Anyone interested in volunteering can call Second Baptist Church at 609-348-3580 or 609-350-7450.
Brigantine
A trunk or treat is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 42nd street Community Center parking lot. The city's trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Buena Borough
A trunk or treat is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Buena EMS, 525 S.W. Boulevard, Minotola.
Buena Vista
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Egg Harbor City
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Egg Harbor Township
Trick-or-treating begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Galloway Township
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Hamilton Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. The Hamilton Mall is hosting a trick or treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. that same day.
Hammonton
Regular trick or treat hours have been changed to WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will not be trick or treating on Thursday, Oct. 31 due to possible inclement weather.
Linwood
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Mullica Township
The township is hosting a trunk or treat event at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the recreation fields, 1513 Elwood Road. Prizes will be awarded for the top decorated trunks and the township is including a teal pumpkin option this year, which can be placed in front of trunks that hold treats for children with food allergies.
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Northfield
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Somers Point
The city’s truck or treat event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and hosted by the police department at 1 W. New Jersey Avenue.
Ventnor
The city is hosting a trunk or treat event 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Newport and Atlantic avenues.
Cape May County
Avalon
A trunk or treat event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the 30th Street Parking Lot. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Cape May
The annual trick or treat on the Washington Street mall runs from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 20, The city’s Halloween parade, scheduled for 3 p.m., has been canceled due to weather.
Dennis Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Lower Township
The township’s Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a Halloween costume parade at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Cold Spring Village. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Middle Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
North Wildwood
A trunk or treat block party is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 along Olde NJ Avenue between Second and Walnut avenues. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Ocean City
A trunk or treat is scheduled along with other events during the Island Fall Fest from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Avenue.
Sea Isle
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Stone Harbor
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Upper Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
West Cape May
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Wildwood
The Wildwood Business Improvement District is hosting a free event at starting 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue. Children 12 years old and younger will be given a treat bag and at 6 p.m., “Hotel Transylvania 2” will be screened.
Wildwood Crest
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Woodbine
The borough’s trick-or-treating hours run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to a release from officials. The borough’s recreation commission is also sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event the same evening, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., along with bike path between Washington and Adams avenues that will include a car decorating contest.
Cumberland County
Bridgeton
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Deerfield
A trunk or treat event hosted by the school's parent teacher organization is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Deerfield Township School Grounds. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Maurice River
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Millville
The city's soccer association is hosting a trunk or treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Upper Deerfield
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Vineland
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
