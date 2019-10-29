Umbrella Cloudy Weather

 JOE MARTUCCI/Press Meteorologist

Wednesday’s weather will do its best impression of Tuesday’s with another cloudy, gray and drizzly day. Turning toward Halloween, confidence remains high on a mostly dry trick-or-treat time with a big cool-down expected for the weekend.

High pressure will continue to sit to the south of Nova Scotia. However, you likely didn’t notice with the gloomy and dreary weather.

In this case, high pressure, with its clockwise flow, is tapping into a pocket of low-level moisture in the open Atlantic, bringing it ashore.

The result will be a day just like Tuesday’s. We’ll see pockets on inland sunshine to start.

However, most of the day will see periods of drizzle, perhaps a shower and plenty of cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s, so it won’t be a raw day.

It also won’t be a day with much coastal flooding to worry about. Coming off Tuesday’s minor- to moderate-stage flooding, we’ll barely be in minor flood stage during the morning high tide.

Wednesday night will be an odd night in the sense that temperatures will bottom out during the evening, when it will be nice, window-open weather in the 50s. Then, southwesterly winds will kick in and slowly raise temperatures overnight.

My thoughts have not changed too much on the Halloween storm since the last column. Off and on rain will start during the morning, between 2 and 5 a.m. You’ll need an umbrella with that costume. Unless, of course, you dressed up as Mary Poppins, then you’ll be fine.

Between 9 and 11 a.m., a warm front will lift.

Rain will then largely taper down, and thus should begin some Halloween magic for the rest of the day.

The afternoon and evening should be dry and mostly cloudy, though windy. Sustained winds around 15-20 mph will be present with gusts in the 30s (maybe a good reason to give out bigger Halloween candy, so their bags won’t blow around in the wind).

If we do see a shower, it’ll be few and far between and most likely to happen away from the shore. Temperatures will peak in the low 70s on the mainland and the upper 60s at the shore. Some bonus news as well: No worrying about how to dress for the chill. Even in the evening, it’ll be in the 60s.

Just as soon as we flip the clock away from Halloween and into November, the rain will fall again. Expect a few hours of rain between 1 and 8 a.m. Friday as a pattern-busting cold front pushes through. Sustained winds should actually elevate to 20 to 25 mph.

While it’s unlikely a thunderstorm will occur, if it does, damaging wind gusts will become a concern.

Once that front sweeps through, cold air will rush in. Temperatures should actually fall from the 60s and into the 50s during the day. Crisp, autumn air will return as well.

Winds will flip to the northwest and be breezy throughout the day. Sunshine will be plentiful. During the evening, it’ll be an on-target start for the first weekend of the new month.

