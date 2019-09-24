Wednesday’s weather will look at Tuesday’s directly in the mirror. However, the larger pattern of dry conditions and ups and downs in the temperatures will continue.
Wednesday will start with an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures, typical for clear, fall nights, will range. Expect low 50s out in the rural Pine Barrens, mid-50s for much of the mainland and then mid-60s at the shore.
The same pattern remains aloft. We sit just on the southern cusp of the jet stream. This allows for generally warmer air to filter in and make our floor for temperatures seasonable.
However, the surface setup ultimately determines how warm we’ll be. On Tuesday, we’ll see a northwesterly wind. That will bring in cooler air from Canada. It will mean high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s — right around average. Take some time again to enjoy the blue sky and sunshine.
Winds will turn to the southwest during the evening. We’ll have a mostly clear sky overnight.
Temperatures will fall slowly through the 70s in the evening. Then, overnight, we’ll range from the low 60s on the mainland and the upper 60s in Margate and the shore.
With southwest winds Thursday, we’ll see a bump in the heat and humidity. It’ll be a great September beach day, except for the rip current risk, which will be present Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic. Highs will be in the low 80s on the sand, rising just above 85 inland.
A cold front will push through late in the day Thursday and into the evening. We’ll have an increase of clouds. Rain will try to get in, but given the recent dry weather, I doubt we see anything as “dry breeds dry.”
I wanted to answer a question I get on social media frequently.
High pressure will sit just to our west Friday. Northeast winds will be the case.
That means a spot-on seasonable day, aided by plenty of sunshine again. Afternoon highs will be 70 to 75.
We do need the rain. By Saturday, it should be 12 straight days without measurable rain at Atlantic City International Airport, the longest streak of the year. A cold front will pass nearby. I’m leaning toward the possibility we will see a shower or storm, especially north of the White Horse Pike. It’ll be a summery September otherwise.
Finally, Wednesday will be another work anniversary for me at The Press. It has been an absolute honor to bring you the comfortable days, the stormy days, the muggy days and beyond through videos and the written word. Without you watching, reading or following along on social media, we could not be your top spot for weather news in South Jersey.
I hope you’ve enjoyed the changes to our forecast graphic in print, our switch to the green screen in our videos and lighter topics like our Snow Sweepstakes. Lastly, meeting you in person is one of the best parts of the job. I’ve made friends and hope to make new ones in the next year ahead.
