High pressure exerts its strength Wednesday but will slide out in favor of a weak coastal storm as we turn the page into Thursday.
Continuing off Tuesday’s invigorating evening, we will have a bright, comfortable morning to start off our hump day. Temperatures will start in the mid-50s for most of the mainland, though places well into the Pine Barrens could start near 50. The shore will be in the low 60s.
High pressure will start nearly ovehead, drifting offshore with time. This will change our winds from a northerly to southeasterly direction, capping us from being excessively hot, which we have not seen much of so far this season.
After morning sunshine with a blanket of thin, high clouds, high temperatures will fall between 70 to 75 degrees. It’ll be great for almost all outdoor activities, though probably a little chilly to be in the 60-something degree water.
High pressure will lose its grip on the region Wednesday night. In its place will be a low pressure system that’ll eject out of the Deep South and hug the coastline on its journey north. Essentially, it will be a coastal storm, albeit a weak one.
The start time for the rain has been pushed up a bit, to midnight to 2 a.m. early Thursday morning. Rain will be scattered at first but turn steady as we get into the first hours of daylight. Winds will be stiff out of the east. Rainfall total of 0.40 to 0.80 inches will be likely by the time the steady rain ends between 7 and 10 a.m. This will be enough to cause very localized roadway flooding. Even if there will be no flooding by you, take it slow out on the roads.
As that ends, we’ll get into the dry sector of the coastal storm. We’ll break for some sunshine as the thermometer rises to around 80 everywhere on a northerly wind. That will be short-lived, though, as a second low pressure system moves in from the Great Lakes.
This system will turn winds to the south into the evening. Between 6 p.m. and midnight, a few showers and storms will fire up. I still believe storms can be strong, especially if we have a good amount of daylight going on Thursday evening. After midnight, a cold front passes, cleansing out our atmosphere again. We’ll see decreasing cloudiness, with temperatures 55 to 60 degrees by sunrise Friday.
Cedar Creek High School, June 12, 6 p.m.
Wildwood High School, June 13
Oakcrest High School, July 13, 4 p.m.
Buena Regional High School, June 14
Lower Cape May Regional High School, June 14
Southern Regional High School, June 14, 6 p.m.
Hammonton High School, June 17
Ocean City High School, June 17, 4 p.m.
Pinelands Regional High School, June 17
Middle Township, June 18
Pleasantville High School, June 18
Cumberland Regional High School, June 18
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
Then, we’ll do it again, another dry Friday for the tourist season. As cars fill up the shore again, it’ll be done under bright sunshine. High pressure in the Deep South will give out to dry air and a breezy west wind around 15 mph. Temperatures will be spot-on seasonable, in the upper 70s.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.