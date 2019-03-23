A beautiful Sunday with temperatures soaring to 60 degrees will be a lovely way to end the weekend.
Clouds and sun will mix to form a picturesque early-spring day. A ridge of high pressure will dominate the region and lend a calm, warm day to South Jersey. Go outside and enjoy every minute of that.
There may be a few remnant breezes throughout the day, but certainly won’t be as strong as Saturday’s winds.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler at 55 closer to the shore. Nighttime will bring lows into the lower 40s.
On Monday, temperatures will dip a few degrees, with mid-50s on the mainland and lower 50s at the shore.
Expect periods of rain throughout the day, centralized in the afternoon to evening hours, although a stray shower may pop up throughout the morning. However, the more consistent showers will be confined to the afternoon and evening.
Monday will be a generally wet day, kicking off in the morning with some rain, then turning to a steady rain as the day unfolds. The wet weather quickly departs for a cloudy and chilly night.
Winds will continuously whip throughout the day Tuesday.
Plentiful sunshine will come to the rescue to deliver a swell, breezy day. Although the high temperature will a mere 44, the sun will make it feel much warmer. Springtime 40-degree days feel much cheerier than those in the pesky wintertime.
Wednesday will see a slow rise in temperatures, but it will still most definitely cool. Yet sunshine will again fill in the gaps by providing an escape from the cool air. Sun-soaking perseverance will be key to overcoming the beginning of spring.
Lows will dip into the upper 20s on Wednesday night.
On Thursday, an east to northeasterly flow may induce coastal flooding. Watch for rising waters on bayside roadways. Skies will be bright and sunny. The high will climb above 50.
Finally, the weekend begins with 60-degree weather to encourage outdoor activities Friday.
Saturday is looking even better with warmer air on its way. Let’s hope it will stay.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.