Storms will poke and prod throughout the week as the heat, humidity and risk for severe weather goes up.
We look to be dry Monday. Temperatures will sit right around 70, and a sticky 70 at that. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start off the day.
Pretty similarly to Sunday, the intense June sun will heat up the ground quickly. Temperatures should be in the 80s by noon. A southwest wind will blow.
During the afternoon, showers and storms will arrive. After about 2 p.m., we’ll track storms that fire up around a stationary boundary.
Storms will be scattered, so it will not be a washout. We do run into the risk for severe weather with any storms. Damaging winds will be possible in any storm, with large hail not ruled out. Highs will be in upper 80s on the mainland, with 90 readings not ruled out around Vineland. The shore will be cooler.
It will be a tricky call for high school graduations. Expect some last-minute decisions, as we’ll need to see how the set-up unfolds in the morning. I will update the forecast online late morning Monday, so be on the lookout for that.
Monday evening will see a diminishing risk for a shower or storm. By midnight, all will be dry. The air will feel sticky as temperatures slowly drop through the 80s and 70s. Air conditioning will be needed if you have it. Tuesday morning lows will be around 70 again.
We’ll do it all over again Tuesday. Most will be dry during the morning, but the afternoon will see storms fire up again. They’ll be isolated, and I believe it’ll be a drier afternoon than Monday. Again, any storms will have the risk for severe weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Lower Cape May Regional High School, June 14, 4:30 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-70s
Buena Regional High School, June 14, 5 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Southern Regional High School, June 14, 6 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-70s
Ocean City High School, June 17, 4 p.m.
Likely dry and breezy with some sun. Humid with temperatures at or just above 80.
Pinelands Regional High School, June 17, 5:30 p.m.
Scattered showers and storms. Humid, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Hammonton High School, June 17, 6 p.m.
Spotty showers and storms with areas of sun. Warm and humid. Temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Middle Township, June 18, 3:30 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky, with temperatures in the mid-80s/
Cumberland Regional High School, June 18, 5 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Pleasantville High School, June 18, 5:15 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky with temperatures in thew low to mid-80s.
Vineland High School, June 19. 5:15 p.m.
Mostly cloudy with a shower or storm possible. Temperatures in the upper 70s.
Millville high School, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
Millville will be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be around 80.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology, June 20, 6 p.m.
ACIT will also be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be around 80.
Mainland Regional High School, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
The window for storms will become more focused with time. However, Mainland, too, will be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Egg Harbor Township High School, June 21, 4:20 p.m.
As they say, good things happen to those who wait. A dry day finally looks on tap. Expect a partly sunny sky, with temperatures around 8.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
The difference here will be that showers will be present throughout the night. No thunderstorms should occur, however.
Wednesday morning will see a couple of showers carry over, so you’ll want the rain gear if you head out in the morning. You’ll probably want that all day too. A few showers will be present at any point. I don’t believe there’ll be a washout, though. On another positive note, given the high amount of stabilizing cloud cover, thunder will be rare.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.