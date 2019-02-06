Onshore winds will continue to keep South Jersey on the positive side of average for the remainder of the week, at the expense of clouds and damp weather.
The weekend will bring back the sun, but we will go back into the depths of winter, which will continue into the beginning of next week.
Rain showers will come to an end early Thursday morning. I believe by the morning commute, we will dry out.
Rainfall totals will wind up less than a quarter of an inch everywhere.
There were plenty of movers and shakers in our six site sweepstakes.
Winds will blow from the northwest to start the day but then go back to the southeast. This will help to keep a marine layer of air over our heads.
That means damp and mild conditions. Sunshine will be hard to come by on Thursday, though places toward Interstate 95 would have the best chance of getting a few peeks.
At the shore, expect areas of morning fog and then drizzle. If you are working outdoors, you should wind up OK. High temperatures will be in the low 50s in places like Millville, with upper 40s at the shore.
Thursday night will continue the same feel. Low clouds and temperatures in the mid-40s will make for a raw night.
We then go into Friday. A large low pressure system will pass through the Great Lakes. We will be on the southern edge of the eventual dragging cold front.
Expect a gray morning. As the cold front passes, we should squeeze out a few showers between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
However, it will be more dry than not, and it will be far from a washout.
During the afternoon, winds will pick up from the northwest, and you’ll slowly feel winter coming back into play for the rest of the day.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
This will likely happen late morning, falling for the afternoon.
A clearing sky and gusty winds will make it feel like the 20s for Friday evening, so jackets will be a must.
Come early Saturday morning, wind chills will likely wind up in the teens, starting in the mid-20s on the thermometer.
Winds from the northwest at 15-20 mph may create a blowout tide Saturday. I will keep you updated. Otherwise, winds will die down Sunday.
Both days will feature plenty of sunshine, at the expense of wintry cold.
Highs will be 35-40 degrees, about 5 degrees below average. Saturday night will be frigid, in the teens on the mainland (low 20s at the shore).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.