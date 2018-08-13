9:00 a.m. UPDATE: A flash flood warning has been put into place for Ocean County until noon. More details are covered here.
6:15 a.m. UPDATE: A cluster of storms in southern Ocean county has prompted a flood advisory to be issued, as over an inch of rain has fallen. Give yourself an extra 5 minutes if you're commuting from there. A line of storms has rolled into South Jersey from the Delaware Bay as of 6:15 a.m. This will be monitored for heavy rain and roadway flooding.
The unsettled weather will continue Monday and Tuesday. However, as we make our way to the second half of August, the heat will crank back in with heat wave No. 3 a possibility.
Monday morning brings isolated showers/storms. Then, with the daytime heat (we’ll have periods of sun), coverage will increase to scattered showers/storms. So, at worst, we’re talking hit or miss storms. If you’re doing a home improvement project, construction job or landscaping, you’ll be OK for chunks of the day. The beach will be worth trying, too — just be prepared to possibly hop off quickly.
While it won’t be a washout, any thunderstorm will have the potential to bring heavy rain. Rates of 1.5 to 2 inches per hour would bring ponding on roadways. Otherwise, no severe weather is expected. High temperatures will be in the low- to mid-80s.
Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue into Monday night, as the low pressure system sits nearby. Again, spotty flooding is the main concern. Some of you will be rain-free. Keep the air conditioning on, with lows on either side of a muggy 70.
Tuesday morning likely will be dry, although I will monitor this. We should sit under a mix of sun and clouds. The unstable air will fire up scattered afternoon showers/storms. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, but stayed tuned for detailed information. Highs will be a degree or two warmer than Monday.
There has been good agreement for the past few days that the system will finally move out for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will be about the same. Brilliant morning sunshine will mix with puffy, white cumulus clouds. The heat will be turned back on, with highs around 90. The air mass will still be soupy, so expect a heat index of about 100. Make sure to keep your pets off the broiling blacktop. Could there be a pop-up storm? Yes, but it’s not a real enough threat to include it in the forecast as of now. Either way, a nice pair of days for the shore. Lows will be about 70 to 75.
Also, minor flood stage is again expected with the evening high tides. Move your cars if you need to, but no damage is expected.
