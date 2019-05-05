Coming off of a 50-50 weekend in terms of the rain, we’ll have a 50-50 workweek coming up. In short, the later in the week you go, the more umbrellas and rain gear you’ll need.
It was the third warmest April on record in South Jersey, but that did not mean that we went…
The rain and coastal flooding from Sunday will be over.
We’ll have some clouds at sunrise, but the sunshine will be increasing as the day goes on, and high pressure moves in. Temperatures will be start around 50 degrees. For the afternoon, it’ll be T-shirt weather and a very nice afternoon, hovering around 65-70 degrees.
Monday night will be a lovely night to sleep with the windows open. Temperatures will fall through the 60s during the evening. Cloud cover will be limited overnight, and just coming off of the new moon, it will be quite dark. Lows by Tuesday morning will be around 50.
The combination of a record wet 2018, a wetter than average winter and a dry patch in March …
If you like the sunshine, Tuesday will be the best day of the week. All you need is a full day of sun to shoot temperatures up, and that’ll be the case. We should be pretty close to a full, blue sky. High temperatures will peak in the upper 70s, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see an 80 in places like Buena Vista Township, well inland. The shore will be comfortable as well, around 70 degrees.
After another nice Tuesday night, we’ll have a pretty similar Wednesday. There will be more clouds around, but whether it will be gardening, after-school sports or taking the boat out, all activities look to be a go. Winds will take on a more easterly direction, cooling us down a bit. Expect seasonable weather on the mainland. You’ll want an extra layer at the shore, though, which struggles to get to 60. Areas of fog may exist here, too.
Then, as we turn into Thursday, our wetter half of the forecast comes into play. Similar to last week, it will be unsettled and a bit messy when it comes to the forecast. All areas will see rain from Thursday through Saturday, though it is too early to tell whether any or all three days will be a washout.
A semi-stationary front will meander around the mid-Atlantic. When it will be to the north of us, like it should be Friday, we will go into the 70s, as we watch for thunderstorms. When it will be to the south of us, like it likely will be Thursday and Saturday, highs will be in the 60s, with a cloudy day and spotty showers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.