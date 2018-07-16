The current hot and humid air mass will feel like a distant memory by the time we reach the end of the it. It’ll just take one sweeping cold front to give us the change.
Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the low to mid-70s, seven to 10 degrees above average. With the good amount of sunshine expected during the day, high temperatures in the low 90s are expected on the mainland, with a heat index near 100 given the 70 degree dew points. The shore will be about 10 degrees cooler, in the low 80s.
Monday night will be an air conditioner night, no doubt about it. It stays balmy, feeling more like Miami than mainland South Jersey. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s again.
That then sets us up for Tuesday. We have been confident since Thursday’s edition of the paper that a low pressure will drag a potent cold front through on either Tuesday or Wednesday. Now, just about 36 hours out, the exact timing is almost set in stone.
The morning will start out sultry, with building clouds. We should be able to reach 90 degrees for most us, with the shore again the 80s. However, between 2 to 5 p.m., rain will move in from west to east. The threat ends between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. So, if you need dry time, focus it on the morning or midday. The heat index will be near 100 during the middle of the day, though.
Severe weather continues to be unlikely, but follow along on social media or our website for more frequent updates. The rain that comes down will likely be heavy. However, storms should move fast enough that widespread issues will not occur. Rather, it will be a game of rain roulette. The unfortunate areas that have flooding would be those where a storm sits overhead for a while.
Following the front, we will have a clearing sky late Tuesday night. We should be mostly sunny by lunch time Wednesday. Wednesday through Friday will all be pretty close to spot on for mid-July. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the 60s. Humidity will stay low, especially Wednesday and Thursday.
Finally, I’ll be On The Road at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel festival at 2:30 p.m. If you’re there, stop on by and say hi!
