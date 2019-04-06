The peace and tranquility that most Sundays bring will carry over into the end of the weekend. However, the workweek will begin with rumbles of rain and even thunderstorms, our warmest air of the year to come.
We will have a simple forecast for Sunday. Expect a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will start off cool enough for a light jacket, but most og you can drop it as we go deeper into the morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures on the mainland will be in the mid-60s. At the shore, the slight east wind will have temperatures top out in the mid-50s. It will be a pleasant day for yard work, leaving your windows open or spring cleaning. Girls weekend is still going on in Sea Isle City and Ocean City, and those events will be fine, too.
Clouds will then build in Sunday night. As we’ve said for a couple of days now, a warm front will lift at night, with a cold front to sweep through Monday night into Tuesday. This system will come from the one that brought severe weather to the Southern Plains. As a result, it will carry a good bit of juice with it.
We will see two main rounds of rain between Sunday night and Tuesday. The first will be between midnight and 8 a.m. Monday. That will be associated with the warm front that lifts north. The rain won’t be very heavy. Totals should hold under a half-inch. The second will be again from about midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday, as the cold front passes. Showers will be around, and a few thunderstorms will be likely too. Welcome to spring!
In between, we will have a mostly dry Monday.
After that warm front lifts Sunday night, we will clear out some. A strong southwest wind will allow hot, juicy Gulf of Mexico air to pour in. Expect a wide range of temperatures. Along the Delaware Bay and the shore, highs will stay 60-65. Most of the mainland will be in the mid-70s, though, with a smidgen of humidity in the air. This will be our warmest day of 2019 to date. Are you going to be in Vineland or Buena Vista? You could pop to around 80.
With this kind of air moving in, we’ll watch for an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm.
After that second round of rain early Tuesday, we’ll dry out. We’ll get to a partly sunny sky. It’ll stay warm, too. Highs will in the T-shirt weather category. As a final piece of energy swings through late Tuesday, there will be spotty afternoon showers, mainly north of the White Horse Pike.
