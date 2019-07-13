If you liked Saturday, you will like Sunday as well. Sunshine, heat and great beach weather will be in store, as a blast of dry air will move in for the start of the new week.
It’ll be hot inside the house without the air conditioning with the weak winds. However, if you want to start the day with a walk or swim, it’ll be lovely. Temperatures will start out 70 to 75 degrees.
We’ll be under weak high pressure Sunday morning, but the main weather-driver is a moisture-starved cold front moving into the Northeast.
Winds will start from the southwest and then flip to the northwest once the front crosses midday or in the afternoon. You’ll feel hints of drier air working its way in.
The drier air will allow the sun to heat the ground more effectively, making it a hot, but not very humid, one. Highs on the mainland will be in the low 90s and spots like Vineland could touch 95. The shore will hang around 90. Bring water with you all day long and slap on the sunscreen. It’s too early for print to realize if we hit 90 on Saturday, but if we did, then we have our second heat wave of the year.
Sunday night will be able to drop in the 60s on the mainland thanks to the drier air. So, air conditioners will not be needed. The shore will be in the low 70s, so you’ll want to keep the A.C. on.
Monday will reap the full benefits of the cold frontal passage. The summer sun will gently shine upon South Jersey. It’ll be a very comfortable day and perfect for outdoor work (by July standards). Highs will sit around average in the mid-80s.
Then, the mugginess will fill back in. In fact, this could be one of our more humid airmasses of the season. We’ll see humidity from two different sources. The first will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry, and the second will come from high pressure that’ll sit just to our south, pumping in Gulf of Mexico air. Here’s what we can expect each day.
Tuesday will likely be dry. Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds. Highs will touch 90, which will likely start another heat wave.
At some point between Wednesday or Friday, we’re going to see spotty, likely p.m. showers and storms as the moisture continues to work itself in.
Do not cancel your outdoor plans unless you know you have no risk or tolerance for rain. Any rain has the potential to bring torrential downpours, with difficult driving conditions and roadway flooding.
Highs will be just above 90 on the mainland. Sea breezes will keep the shore in the mid-80s. Factor in the dew points of 70-75, and we will have a heat index around 100 for many.
Egg Harbor Township - 2.13 inches
You know there was torrential downpours when the top ten starts off over 2 inches. That's what happened in Atlantic County, which saw the brunt of the storms.
Egg Harbor Township - 2.19 inches
Egg Harbor Township takes round out the bottom of the list, with both over 2 inches.
Harvey Cedars - 2.48 inches
In nearby Surf City, 19th street was under 6 to 12 inches of water.
Linwood - 2.51 inches
Atlantic City International Airport - 2.55 inches (Record)
As noted, the airport broke the daily rainfall record by over an inch.
Port Republic - 3.19 inches
Little Egg Harbor - 3.25 inches
Galloway - 3.40 inches
Galloway - 3.62 inches
Galloway - 3.91 inches
There we have it, for the second time in a week, one town sweeps the medal podium for the highest rainfall totals. Now, this isn't too unexpected, since storms can bring torrential rain to one part of the region and not the other. Still, you need to have the rain gauges, and Galloway did.
This number was taken from near Smithville.
