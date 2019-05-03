On the positive side, we could call this a good 50/50 weekend. The first half of it will be mostly dry, and good for most things outdoors. The second half then turns dreary and if you’ve been meaning to get to bills, housework or even your favorite show, Sunday will be the day for you.
April showers bring May flowers, but does April heat bring a May treat?
For the third morning in a row, we will be dealing with areas of fog. However, it should prove to be less widespread than the previous two days. Otherwise, some sunshine should be peeking out, as the ever present but always different “quasi-stationary front” sits to our north, giving us warmer air.
Expect a dry morning and a good one to get some planting in, for example. Come the afternoon, temperatures will be on the mild side. Weymouth Township and the mainland will be in the mid-70s, with Ocean City and the shore in the mid-60s on a northwest wind that eventually turns easterly.
Popcorn-type summertime storms will be present during the afternoon. Enough to cancel your picnic? No, but it will be something to keep in mind.
Saturday evening will actually be a pleasant evening, despite the cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the 60s and you can leave the windows opened. However, a low pressure system will still be on track to pass nearby, if not directly overhead.
Rain looks to begin deeper in the night now, between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., from west to east. Then it will pour all morning. Areas of roadway flooding will be possible as the winds pick up out of the east. Rain will turn to scattered showers for the afternoon, with a midday break even possible. Still, though, it will be a raw day. Highs will be around to just above 60.
The rain will finally end around sunset. We’ll still be dealing with water, though, in the form of coastal flooding. Minor flood stage will happen with the evening high tide. Move your cars if you need to, and watch for salt water on the roads but no damage to homes or business will be impacted.
A brighter sky will fill in the beginning of our week. High pressure at the surface and a ridge aloft will muscle itself in perfect enough for plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will be very pleasant and even the shore should not be too chilly from the sea-breeze. Winds will stay light as well. Have a boat? You should get a pair of good days to go out.
