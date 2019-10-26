A fine October day will be in play for Saturday, but rain will come for the day Sunday. Looking ahead to the final days of the month, next week will bounce between seasonable to warm with a storm system near the start of November.
There’ll be a little bit of sunshine as we kick off our Saturday morning. The same high pressure system that kept us free of any rain to our southwest and north will remain in place, leading to dry conditions.
Similar to Friday, it might not look the nicest out. However, for work projects, viewing the changing leaves on the trees or raking the leaves after they changed and fell, conditions will be good.
Temperatures will start between the mid-40s well into the Pine Barrens (home to our fall foliage On The Road article that went out Saturday), to the upper 40s for the rest of the mainland and the mid-50s at the shore.
Sunshine will continue to be replaced by clouds as the day goes on. By the afternoon, I imagine we will be mostly cloudy to cloudy. Highs will be seasonable, and a long-sleeved shirt will do.
A warm front will try to move in during the evening. The moisture that typically comes out ahead of it, though, should hold far enough to our west for a dry evening. So it should be fairly pleasant with the windows open. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 60s. By Sunday morning, we’ll be in the mid- to upper 50s.
Then comes Sunday.
The forecast remains similar to what I had in the previous day’s column. All will be dry everywhere until 8 to 10 a.m., then the rain enters. Periods of light to moderate rain will be present throughout the rest of the day. There will be dry time, but it won’t ever really dry out. A strong southeast wind will blow and help keep temperatures mild. From 5 to 8 p.m., the rain will end.
Rain totals will be between 0.25 of an inch to 0.50 throughout the region, lowest near Cape May. Not only will we have rain and wind to contend with, but there will be coastal flooding as well. Minor flood stage will be present during the morning high tide everywhere. During the evening, most of the minor flooding will be held to Cape May and Cumberland counties. Move your cars if you need to and be prepared for 6 to 12 inches of salt water on the bayside roadways.
Sunday evening should clear out quickly, as winds change to the northwest. There will not be a cold punch of air behind it, and Sunday night will be about 10 degrees above average, in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday through Wednesday will all be dry, as a ridge of high pressure builds in from Florida and the Bahamas. T-shirt weather will be present for Monday and Wednesday, as the mainland tops 70 and the shore gets close, too. Tuesday will be cooler and cloudier as a cold front nears us.
