A weekend that is comfortably cool for June will be present in the region, with the only caveat being patches of coastal flooding.
The region underwent three days in a row last week where hail, damaging winds and even a tor…
We will start off Saturday with a mix of sunshine and high clouds. I imagine Saturday will be a brighter day than Sunday, as high pressure will be closer to the area, kicking some of the high clouds away that Friday brought. Temperatures will start off in the low 60s.
With an east wind, temperatures will stay away from the oppressive territory. Afternoon highs will reach in the mid-70s, with some near-70 readings along the immediate shore. Overall, a beautiful day for most outdoor activities and work, but enough to put on the sweatshirt if you will be near the water.
The evening will be quite pleasant to be out and about. A light layer will be all you need, as temperatures will gently drop through the 70s and into the 60s. An ocean breeze will make it quite the night for the boardwalks. By Sunday morning, we’ll be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
With that, comes the caveat, and that is the risk for coastal flooding. The combination of east winds over a long duration of time will bring a spotty minor flood stage during the early-morning high tide. I believe the most likely places for this will be Cape May County and the Delaware Bayshore. Move your cars if you need to.
Sunday will start off with sunshine. High pressure will put up a valiant effort to keep us dry, though I do believe there’ll be thickening clouds as low pressure in the Deep South approaches. In short, expect a dry day on a southeast wind. Temperatures will bump down a few degrees, but will still stay around seasonable.
Rain will eventually move in early Monday morning, from south to north. Around this time, we will see pockets of minor flood stage coastal flooding, again mainly in the Delaware Bay and Cape May County. Rain will be expected into the morning as the warm front approaches. Bring the umbrellas to start the week. After the warm front lifts, likely midday, we’ll be mostly dry for the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s nearly everywhere.
At some point between Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will approach, pick up the moisture ahead of it, strengthen and move through. Periods of rain will be likely within this time. Roadway and small-stream flooding will be possible, and another round of early Tuesday morning coastal flooding will, too. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain will be likely.
Once the cold front passes, we will be clear for sun Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will inflate itself into the region. The forecast question will then become, what happens with lingering moisture in the Deep South Wednesday into Thursday? It will come north, but how close to New Jersey won’t be answered until Monday.
