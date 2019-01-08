The weather community is watching two moving areas of moisture set to collide and mix with a low front that could possible create some wintery weather for South Jersey.
Or it could miss us completely.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci shares his first thoughts on the coastal storm and what it may mean for the weekend.
Here's a kitchen update on what's going on with the weekend weather. The pieces are there, but there's still a lot to be played out.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) January 8, 2019
Here's what we'll know when:
Wednesday - Green light or red light for a storm in South Jersey?
Friday - If storm, then totals and timing. pic.twitter.com/iqqQ8DPcJ7
Check out Joe's full forecast on the Weather page.
