Spring in South Jersey is often two steps forward, one step back. Thankfully, for many, we’ll take those two steps forward this weeekend.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning, turning sunny quickly. Temperatures will be about seasonable for this time of year, in the mid 30s in places like Upper Township and upper 30s in Sea Isle City and along the shoreline. Despite the brighter start than Friday, we will still be dealing with the same strong winds. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph from the northwest will be likely (highest at the shore).
Wind gusts around 40 mph will be present, too. Gales are expected on the waters throughout the day.
Afternoon temperatures will rise into the low 50s. The winds will taper late in the day.
That will continue throughout the evening. The combination of the clear sky and lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly. So bring the winter jacket. Temperatures get into the 30s by midnight. By Sunday morning, we’re talking upper 20s on the mainland to mid-30s at the shore.
A ridge of high pressure will build in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. When you hear the term ridge, it typically means warmer air, and Sunday will be no exception. Temperatures will sky-rocket during the morning, going from jackets to jeans and a T-shirt in the afternoon. Under plenty of sunshine, highs will reach 60 degrees (a few degrees cooler at the shore).
Those spring vibes will last into Sunday night. It’ll be a great evening to take advantage of the extra light at the end of the day, with temperatures in the 50s. Come Monday morning, a light jacket will be all that’s needed, bottoming out around sunrise just around 40 degrees.
You can lose the jacket for the afternoon. Morning sunshine will become blocked by afternoon clouds. Still, we’ll rise up to nearly 55-60 degrees. That’s where our one step back will begin.
A low-pressure system will move west to east from the Midwest. A cold front, also positioned about west to east, will sag south. Those kind of fronts bring drastic drops in temperatures, and that’s what we’ll see.
Rain will fall with the frontal passage. The timing looks to be late in the day Monday into the evening. A few areas of roadway flooding will be possible. Cold air will rush in behind it and try to turn it into snow. While it’s in the realm of possibility, these usually don’t come to fruition, so we’ll call it all rain.
By Tuesday, we will clear out, as highs will struggle to reach 45.
