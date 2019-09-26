The last weekend of September will continue our streak of near to above-average temperatures, a solid beach day and a good amount of sunshine.
Labor Day weekend isn’t the end of the summer tourism season in South Jersey anymore.
The cold front that passed Thursday night brought in drier air and a northwest wind. However, on Friday morning, that wind will switch over to the northeast. We’ll be loaded with blue sky and sunshine with temperatures starting in the mid-50s inland and around 60 at the shore.
The onshore wind will prevent us from being summery. Instead, we’ll see extremely comfortable weather. Afternoon highs will reach the mid- to upper 70s.
I imagine we’ll have a decent amount of people filling up the shore over the weekend, specifically in the Wildwoods, for the “Monsters on the Beach,” Italian Festival, North American Sea Glass Festival and “Wild Thang” Chrysler Car Show. We’ll have a very good start to the weekend. The mainland will be very good, too. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s during the evening. It’ll be windows open weather at night.
A shift in the wind to the southwest will be all we need for that bonus weekend beach day. With plenty of warm air aloft, that wind will help unlock it and bring it down to the surface. The result will by 80 degrees by noon for many. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland with low 80s on the sand. Water temperatures will sit around 70 again, above average and great to dunk your feet in.
It’ll be a sticky Saturday night as we bump up our dew points and cloud cover. You’ll likely want the air conditioning on as we only bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A cold front will pass through late overnight into Sunday morning. Similar to Thursday, a few showers will be possible at any point Sunday, but it’s not a drencher by any stretch. We need the rain.
The United States Drought Monitor updated its data Thursday. Everywhere south of the White Horse Pike is still in the pre-drought “abnormally dry” range. However, for the first time since April 2017, parts of New Jersey are in drought. A large portion of Salem County entered into a “moderate drought.” Typically at this range, trees, plants and fish become stressed and ground fires typically increase.
Otherwise, an east wind will bump us back down to seasonable, in the low to mid-70s.
Finally, spotty minor flood stage will be expected for much of South Jersey shore, save Long Beach Island, between the Friday night to Sunday night high tides. If you typically flood, move your cars overnight and do not drive through flooded water.
