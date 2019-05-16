This weekend will bounce between typical mid-May temperatures and a preview of the summer to come. Either way, it will be a pleasant weekend for your outdoor activities as the unofficial start of summer is around the corner.
A piece of mid-level energy will pass through Friday morning. I believe we will wind up dry, with just a mix of clouds and sun expected. Temperatures will start out in the mid-50s, a lovely May start to the day, temperaturewise.
As we make our way into the afternoon, a cold front will near the area. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be in front of it, weakening as they approach the region.
If you want to play it safe, you can bring the rain gear out. However, this coverage looks more dry than not and focused generally around the noon to 4 p.m. timeframe. Otherwise, don’t miss spending time outside. Highs will be in the 70s, warmest in places like Bridgeton and Hammonton.
A lovely evening will kick off the weekend.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the sun setting on crowded roads leading to the shore given the weekend ahead. Temperatures will slide into the 60s, and a trip to the boardwalk will be OK.
Under a mainly clear night, we’ll start out with temperatures of 55-60 degrees Saturday morning.
We have a few events going on this weekend — Mayfest in Smithville and Sea Isle City Community Day being two of them.
A stable, southeast wind will blow Saturday, leading us to have plenty of sunshine.
Highs will be in the mid-70s west of the parkway. It will be cooler in Sea Isle and at the shore, in the mid-60s. Expect a great Saturday night. You won’t even need an extra layer during the evening, as we stay mild. By Sunday morning, we will only bottom out around 60.
Now, as we get into Sunday, high pressure will shift to off the Southeast coast. Southwesterly winds around it will pump in the warm air plus the moisture. I’d call it a hazy, hot and humid day, as if it were July.
Alas, it’s only mid-May. So we’ll say it’s a warm day, with a twinge of humidity.
A few showers and storms will bubble up throughout the day, but the coverage will be low. So don’t cancel any outdoor activities.
