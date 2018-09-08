High pressure and a stationary front will wage war on South Jersey this weekend. While washouts are unlikely, coastal flooding will need to be watched through the next couple of days.
When it comes to real estate and Saturday’s weather, one thing is true: location, location, location. A stationary front will sit over the southern Delmarva Peninsula. Showers/storms last night continue to push through the region early in the morning.
That being said, high pressure, center in Quebec, is packing loads of dry air with it. Thousands of visitors will be in Atlantic City for the Miss America contest as well as the Atlantic City Seafood Festival. So, if the high pressure can be the white knight for us, that would be beneficial.
Saturday will see showers throughout the day. The morning will be wetter than the afternoon. Ocean County is likely to be more dry than not, but Cape May County could get close to a washout. In between, I wouldn’t call it a washout. However, a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low to mid 70s isn’t the nicest day. The air will feel damp.
Saturday night will have a few spotty showers around. Keep the umbrella if you’re going out, but you won’t need it for long. Lows sag into the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday will see the remnants of tropical storm Gordon move into our region. It’s possible this is the wetter of the two days, especially if high pressure budges in a little more. Off and on showers take us throughout the day. The shore will be the driest.
I believe the bigger issue this weekend will be coastal flooding. The combination of a higher-than-average new moon on Sunday and the onshore winds will mean at least minor flood stage for the high tides on Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday. Minor flood stage just means that first block of bayside roads have water on them and you’ll have to move your cars if you’re there.
According to the National Weather Service, the new moons between June and September, includi…
However, there will be localized moderate flooding for the Sunday and Monday evening high tides. Then, expect water a couple of blocks inland in the vulnerable areas. Structures near the bay without stilts may see water come in.
We are also keeping an eye on tropical storm Florence. Expect a full update from me in Monday’s edition. That is when we’ll be able to zero in on it’s track.
