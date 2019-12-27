Public Eye Geese

Geese in Lake Meone in Historic Smithville 

 LAUREN CARROLL Staff Writer

It’ll be business as usual Saturday, as mild winter weather will continue. A storm system will keep it mild Sunday and Monday, but will come at the expense of our first rain in a while before turning seasonable for the new year.

We’ll start our morning in the low to mid-40s, about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Clouds will continue to clear out from Friday, as high pressure in the Northern Plains moves in.

A northwest wind will keep the humidity low and break out the blue sky. There’ll be no drop in temperature. In fact, highs will be similar to Friday, meaning mid-50s on the mainland, with low 50s at the shore. Outdoor shopping malls will be the perfect places to spend the day. Or, maybe an outdoor project you couldn’t get to during the fall will be good, too.

A day in the life of John Boyer, Meteorologist at our sister company

A day in the life of John Boyer, Meteorologist at our sister company

Saturday night will be milder. The 40s will be what we’ll see into the evening. Then, overnight lows will bottom out around 32 inland, with upper 30s along the shore. The sky cover will be close to clear.

Sunday morning will look much different than what the evening will bring. With sunshine to start, we’ll fade behind thickening clouds for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s. However, if sunshine does hold into the afternoon, don’t be surprised to see a 60-degree reading at your place.

A storm system, which brought cool, wet and snowy conditions to the Desert Southwest over the past few days, will be ours at night. Low pressure will cut up the Plains. Meanwhile, a warm front will approach us.

It does look like rain will have a later start time, between 6 and 9 p.m. The rain will be the steadiest after midnight into Monday morning, as we sit to the north of the front, and a secondary low-pressure system moves offshore. Expect pockets of roadway flooding during this time in the usual spots. Temperatures will likely fall into the 40s early in the evening before rising overnight. You might not even need the heat on.

Monday afternoon will see more breaks in the rain. By the evening, we will dry out. Rainfall totals will be a half inch to an inch.

The transition from 2019 to 2020 will be as smooth as possible. Dry and seasonable weather will shape up. That means temperatures will be back in the 40s instead of the 50s. With it, we’ll snap our streak of Atlantic City International Airport high temperatures at or above 50 at nine days Tuesday.

It’s not rare to have a streak like that, but it is unusual, last happening in 2015 and 2006, taking into account streaks that started in December.

Looking for real cold? I believe we will have it after Jan. 5.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments