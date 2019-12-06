Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Saturday and Sunday will be a pair of dry, holiday season days. However, a pair of rain makers will put a damper on the beginning of the week before below average temperatures move in mid-week.
Temperatures Saturday will start pretty close to average for this time of the year. We’ll be in the upper 20s on the mainland with mid-30s at the shore.
High pressure will sit right above us for the day. That means a lot of sun. While we will see a lot of blue sky, it’s not going to do much to help our temperature cause. That high pressure will originate in Canada, and that means cold air will be the story. Highs will struggle out of the 30s, hovering around 40 degrees.
We will have a holiday parade in Ventnor, a holiday stroll in Sea Isle City and other outdoor events. Bundle up, but no weather issues will be in play. The evening will slide through the 30s, and we’ll be in the 20s by midnight, for those of you working or staying out late.
Sunday morning will start in the 20s, well down into the 20s inland with sunshine. High pressure will push offshore, which will flip winds to the east. As soon as we get that ocean breeze into South Jersey, that’ll cut out the chill, and I’d expect a fairly rapid rise to the upper 40s for our highs, spot on seasonable. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on.
Clouds will thicken overnight, as the first of our two waves of rain makers moves in. Rain should begin early Monday morning, between 5 and 8 a.m., from southeast to northwest, and will fall all day long. In other words, it will be a washout.
The heaviest rain should fall from mid-morning until mid-afternoon. Areas of roadway flooding will be possible. A strong southwest wind will blow with this, too, with small craft advisories out over the waters during this time.
That first wave will move out Monday evening. Then, we’ll enter a lull for the night. Not that it’ll be completely dry, but I’d expect many pockets of dry time. It’ll be a balmy night, with most places not dropping below 50. If you’re OK chancing a few showers, you may even want the windows open.
A potent low-pressure system will cut into Quebec during the day. Being ahead of the system, we’ll stay warm into Tuesday, with highs near 60.
In terms of rain, expect a few showers with dry time Tuesday morning. Then, sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, rain will fall as a cold front cuts through. I hope to give you a better lay out on the timing of it in the next column. However, pockets of roadway flooding will be likely again.
After the front passes, it will be jacket-and-gloves weather Wednesday and Thursday. One more note, too, coastal flooding will be likely for at least one high tide cycle Monday or Tuesday.
